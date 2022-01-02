Texas Election Audit Phase1 Progress Report Is Released – Shows 700K Ineligible Voter Registrations

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The Texas Phase 1 audit of the 2020 election in a sample of four major counties was released on New Year’s Eve. The Phase 1 Progress Report was released on Friday in the Full Forensic Audit of the November 2020 General Election. The report shows 700,000 ineligible voter registrations. Here is a copy of the Phase 1 report:(snip) On New Year’s Day videographer Nick Moseder interviewed elections expert Seth Keshel on the latest results from the Texas audit. Seth Keshel explained why this is important and how Democrats use dirty voter rolls to manufacture votes. Seth Keshel: The media is...



Read More...