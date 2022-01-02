The GOP Learns Nothing About War (McCarthy appoints another worthless type)

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

MEET YOUR FUTURE HOUSE INTEL CHAIR — Minority Leader KEVIN MCCARTHY named Rep. MIKE TURNER (R-Ohio) as new ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, a prominent national security post that ensures he’ll be the leading contender to replace Rep. ADAM SCHIFF as panel chair if the GOP flips the House. Turner replaces Rep. DEVIN NUNES, who’s leaving to become CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group. Turner, elected in 2002 after serving as mayor of one of our hometowns (Dayton!), is considered more of a pragmatist than his predecessor. He’s tacked to the center for much of his career,...



Read More...