The Powerful Pfizer Presentation That Got Dr. Robert Malone Kicked Off Twitter – Pfizer's own vaccine trial data shows an INCREASED risk of illness and death for the vaccinated.

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

STORY AT-A-GLANCE Dr. Robert Malone says he was kicked off twitter for this 40-minute video presentation https://rumble.com/vqx3kb-the-pfizer-inoculations-do-more-harm-than-good.html and PDF created by the Canadian Covid Care Alliance, which consists of over 500 independent doctors, scientists, and health care practitioners. The video and PDF are a deep-dive into Pfizer’s own vaccine trial data which conclusively shows an INCREASED risk of illness and death for the vaccinated group compared to the placebo group. For example, there were 20 total deaths in the vaccinated group versus 14 total deaths in the placebo group with nearly double the amount of cardiovascular deaths among the vaccinated....



Read More...