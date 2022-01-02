This Many Mushrooms Lowers Depression Risk By One-Third

January 2, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The antioxidants in mushrooms likely help to prevent against various mental illnesses. Mushrooms could reduce the risk of depression substantially, a study suggests. People who eat around 5 g per day of mushrooms, on average, have a 31 percent lower risk of developing depression symptoms. → Access these member-only articles by joining PsyBlog: The Personality Trait Linked To Looking Younger What Modern Life Is Doing To Our Brain Health A portion of mushrooms is around 80 g, suggesting that eating them once a week is all that is required to gain the benefit. The researchers found no additional benefit to...



