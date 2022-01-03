Analysis: CNN’s Coverage on Spiking Gas Prices Is All Over the Place

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

CNN just can’t seem to get its story straight. The network has toggled between defending President Joe Biden from criticism over rising gas prices to praising him for small price drops. Now, the network is warning about rising prices again and protecting Biden. CNN Reporter Matt Egan released a story Dec. 28 headlined: “$4 gas could be here by Memorial Day, GasBuddy predicts.” In essence, “Pain at the pump will get worse before it gets better,” Egan wrote in his lead paragraph. This follows Egan’s ridiculous attempt on Dec. 7 to put lipstick on the pig of elevated gas prices...



