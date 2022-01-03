Ancestor That Fought In World War 2 Looks Down And Sees Descendant Publicly Kissing With A Mask On

January 3, 2022 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Sources close to Megan Anderson and her boyfriend Jimmy Lytle claim that the couple kissed outdoors while wearing a mask, prompting Lytle's ancestor, who fought in World War 2, to look down in shame and judgment from the heavens.

