The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ancestor That Fought In World War 2 Looks Down And Sees Descendant Publicly Kissing With A Mask On

January 3, 2022   |   FROM: ,

U.S.—Sources close to Megan Anderson and her boyfriend Jimmy Lytle claim that the couple kissed outdoors while wearing a mask, prompting Lytle's ancestor, who fought in World War 2, to look down in shame and judgment from the heavens.

The post Ancestor That Fought In World War 2 Looks Down And Sees Descendant Publicly Kissing With A Mask On appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x