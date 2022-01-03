Communist Dictators Jealous Of All The Attention Hitler Getting When They Killed Way More People

January 3, 2022 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ARGENTINA—Communist dictators such as Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong have grown increasingly jealous of the attention Adolf Hitler is getting even though he’s killed so few people.

