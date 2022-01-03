Daily Mass Gospel Reflection – Kingdom At Hand

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

CHRISTMAS WEEKDAY MATTHEW 4:12-17, 23-25 Friends, in today’s Gospel, Jesus says as he preaches, “Repent, for the Kingdom of heaven is at hand.” We mustn’t flatten this out or render it too spiritually abstract, as though he were talking only about becoming nicer people, more generous and more kind. His preaching was about more than that. It was part and parcel of his messianic vocation. What he was saying was something like this: a new order is breaking out in Israel, the tribes are coming back together, and Yahweh is going to reign. Therefore, adjust your lives, your vision, your...



