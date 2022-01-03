False positives for rare disorders in pre-natal tests lead to abortion of healthy pregnancies

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"Some women who have received positive pre-natal results for these rare disorders have aborted their pregnancies because of these genetic tests. The New York Times reports that five prenatal tests for rare genetic disorders are wrong most of the time, with some tests achieving 93 percent inaccuracy. These pre-natal test results have led expectant mothers to abort their healthy pregnancies. In these five tests, the Times reports, "positive results are often wrong." The tests are those for DiGeorge syndrome, which affects 1 in 4,000 births, which has an 81 percent rate of being wrong. The test for 1p36 deletion, common...



Read More...