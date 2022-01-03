Fort Lauderdale Man Charged With COVID-19 Relief Fraud, Buying Lamborghini, Rolex, Louis Vuitton With Loan Money

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program made his first appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. Valesky Barosy, 27, of Fort Lauderdale is accused of submitting fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and his accomplices, seeking more than $4.2 million in PPP loans.



