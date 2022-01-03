The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fort Lauderdale Man Charged With COVID-19 Relief Fraud, Buying Lamborghini, Rolex, Louis Vuitton With Loan Money

January 3, 2022   |   FROM:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program made his first appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. Valesky Barosy, 27, of Fort Lauderdale is accused of submitting fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and his accomplices, seeking more than $4.2 million in PPP loans.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x