Great start, Joe! Biden gets SNOWED IN on Air Force One as he arrives in D.C. to disastrous poll numbers, rampant inflation, a stalled agenda, nation paralyzed by COVID, a lackluster VP, and the prospect of GOP landslide in the midterms

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden was finally able to disembark from Air Force One on Monday after he was stuck on board for 30 minutes while airport personnel struggled to get the stairs through the thick snow on the tarmac. The truck hauling the stairs moved slowly through the thick snow with ground workers helping to push it as a winter storm Frida swept through the capital and forced federal government buildings and schools to close. Biden, 79, walked down the stairs carefully, one hand on the rail and the other held up to his face to brace himself from the wintry...



