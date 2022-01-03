Hundreds of sheep and goats recruited to encourage vaccination in Germany (Photo)

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Tasty bits of bread did the trick for 700 sheep and goats to join Germany's drive aimed at encouraging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The animals were arranged on Monday into the shape of a roughly 330-foot syringe in a field at Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg. Shepherd Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan spent several days practicing with her animals, news agency dpa reported. But she said in the end, it wasn't difficult to work things out — she laid out pieces of bread in the shape of the syringe, which the sheep and goats gobbled up when they were let out...



Read More...