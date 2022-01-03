‘I Can Take Care Of The Kids On My Own,’ Says Dad While Feeding Kids Handfuls Of Shredded Cheese For Lunch

January 3, 2022 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

FT. WORTH, TX—While his wife was in bed with a stomach virus all day, local father Todd Fennick had high praise for his ability to care for their four kids without her.

