More Fentanyl Seized At U.S. Borders Than Heroin For First Time In U.S. History

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"For the first time in U.S. history, more fentanyl than heroin has been intercepted by federal law enforcement at the country’s borders. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, 11,201 pounds of fentanyl was seized in fiscal year 2021, compared to 5,400 pounds of heroin. Other drugs seized include 319,447 pounds of marijuana, 190,861 pounds of methamphetamine, 97,638 pounds of cocaine, and 10,848 pounds of ketamine. 2,158 pounds of fentanyl has been seized in fiscal year 2022 to date, compared to 277 pounds of heroin. The amount of heroin seized at the border decreased from 5,763 pounds in...



