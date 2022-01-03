Nurses with COVID called into work due to staff shortages

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Desperate hospitals battling to cover shifts just months after forcing hundreds of unvaccinated nurses out of work over mandates New South Wales has invited fully vaccinated Covid-positive nurses to work in hospitals, but continues to ban Covid-negative unvaccinated staff. The bizarre scenario that appears to defy logic has been caused by severe staff shortages. Not only has New South Wales sacked (or forced the resignation) of unvaccinated staff after a mandatory vaccination health directive was issued, thousands of fully vaccinated staff are now in isolation due to Covid infections. Recalling Covid-positive nurses to work remains a breach of the New...



