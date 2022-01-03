NY governor’s office says they can’t spare more National Guard nurses for hospital

After a visit from Governor Kathleen C. Hochul on Wednesday, it was announced that Samaritan Medical Center won’t be receiving the National Guard assistance it requested last week.However, officials from the Governor’s office say they’re working on a different solution to help the hospital with staffing shortages.“All available National Guard medics have been deployed across the state, but DOH is actively working with Samaritan Health and is providing information on potential staffing resources,” a spokesperson with Hochul’s office said Wednesday.Samaritan Medical Center last week requested staffing assistance from the National Guard for Samaritan Keep nursing home through the state, asking...



