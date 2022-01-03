Report: Your Phone Just Buzzed In Your Pocket. UPDATE: No It Didn’t

January 3, 2022 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A report filed by the FCC with the Public Safety and Homeland Security office has revealed your phone just buzzed in your pocket. However, the report’s findings were retracted after you looked at your phone in confusion.

