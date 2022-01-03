Retired Gen. on CNN Says Military Has ‘Threat Within’ for 2024, Warns ‘Stop Listening to the Pillow Guy and Start Learning’

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Retired Gen. Steven M. Anderson spoke to CNN’s Pamela Brown about 2024 and blasted Donald Trump supporters in the military as a threat from within, and advised they stop listening to “the pillow guy” and get educated on civics. Anderson, along with fellow retired Gens. Paul Eaton and Antonio Taguba, authored an oped earlier this month warning of the potential for a “Trumpian” coup attempt in 2024. On CNN, he talked about the subject, saying the big problem is where allegiances lie, and the potential for a “cult-like” figure to sway even military members into insurrection. And he mentioned MyPillow...



Read More...