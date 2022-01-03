Ron DeSantis to Critics Who Accused Him of Vacationing During Wife’s Cancer Treatments: ‘I Guess I Should Have Been at the Beach in Delaware’

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) responded to critics Monday, including potential Democrat gubernatorial challenger Nikki Fried (D), who accused him of being absent when, in reality, he was attending his wife’s cancer treatments during the holiday break. “I guess I should have been at the beach in Delaware. They would have been really happy about that,” he quipped, referencing President Biden’s beach vacation. DeSantis noted that they put out a schedule as well, but his critics assume the governor is not doing anything if he is not holding a big press conference. On Wednesday, when there was nothing on the...



Read More...