Scotland missed 100% clean electricity consumption in 2020 by only 1.4%

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

In 2011, Scotland set a target of reaching 100% clean electricity consumption in 2020. And last year, the country almost reached its target – 98.6% of gross electricity consumption came from renewable sources, according to the Scottish government’s December energy statement. Scotland, which is working to achieve net zero by 2045 – a legally binding target – has one of the most ambitious climate targets in the world. The BBC notes: In 2019, Scotland met 90.1% of its equivalent electricity consumption from renewables, according to Scottish government figures. The 100% target was set in 2011, when renewable technologies generated just...



