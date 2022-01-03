Thompson calls U.S. Capitol riot a coordinated effort, eyes possible Trump criminal referral

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson provided a glimpse Sunday into the direction of the House investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying it involved a “coordinated effort” by some perpetrators and refusing himself to rule out a criminal referral against former President Donald Trump.Nearly a year after the attack, the probe’s point man said the crowd that marched to the Capitol was a combination of disheartened Trump supporters and organized instigators bent on undermining the 2020 presidential election.“Obviously, some people came upset with what happened in the November election,” Mr. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, said on NBC’s “Meet...



