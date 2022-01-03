What Happened to the Novavax Vaccine? As mRNA vaccines saturate the U.S. market, is there room for another?

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

In June 2021, MedPage Today wrote about whether Novavax and its "tried-and-true" subunit protein approach to a COVID-19 vaccine could potentially ease vaccine hesitancy. In this story, we explore what's known about the vaccine and why it still isn't on the market. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson: Ask any American, and they'll likely be able to rattle off the trio of COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. But what about Novavax's "tried and true" protein subunit vaccine? Early this year, public health experts told MedPage Today that Novavax -- whose vaccine strategy is used in other vaccines on the...



Read More...