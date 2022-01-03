Woman Shot, Killed In Apparent Rostraver Township Road Rage Incident

January 3, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of shooting a woman to death in an apparent road rage incident on his way to a bar on New Year’s Eve, police said. READ MORE: Rostraver Township Police, Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office Investigating Shooting Twenty-five-year-old Anthony Montel Hairston is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm, and driving with a suspended license in Holly Vadella’s death. (Photo: Provided) Police said Vadella was driving on Rostraver Road on her way home from visiting her mother when Hairston was following closely behind her. Witnesses told police...



Read More...