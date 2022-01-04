Daily Mass Gospel Reflection – Perserverance

MEMORIAL OF SAINT ELIZABETH ANN SETON, RELIGIOUS MARK 6:34-44 Friends, today’s Gospel shows Jesus’ compassion for the multitude in the desert. “When Jesus saw the vast crowd, his heart was moved with pity for them, for they were like sheep without a shepherd; and he began to teach them many things.” There is the motif of the people Israel in the desert after their escape from Egypt. Isolated, alone, afraid, without food, they clamored for something from Moses. Here we see people who are dying to be fed, and a prophet who is under threat of death. This crowd around...



