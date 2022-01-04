'Eichmann helped Arabia against Israel' (Fedayeen in the 1950s – wrote German publication)

January 4, 2022

Al ha-mishmar⁩ - ⁨על המשמר⁩⁩ 20 July 1960 A German Weekly Reveals: Eichmann helped Arabia against Israel Bonn, Tuesday. - Adolf Eichmann continued his war against Jews at the end of World War II with the help of zealous Arabs - writes the widely circulated West German weekly "Bunte Deutsche Illustrierte". The weekly illustrated publishes a message, given to his correspondent Bruno Arnold, in the Sinai desert, by "Sheikh Ahmad," whose identity has not been disclosed. "Eichmann, who exterminated more Jews than all of us together, provided us with the weapons we are fighting against Israel. We swore to die...



