Ghislaine Maxwell juror was abuse victim: Convicted sex trafficker could claim a mistrial after news emerges about member of panel that found her guilty

January 4, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Ghislaine Maxwell could lodge a claim of mistrial after it emerged one of the jurors who convicted her was a victim of child sex abuse. Scotty David said he had helped the other members of the jury understand things from a victim's point of view. He also claimed the five guilty verdicts returned last week, possibly condemning Maxwell to spend the rest of her life behind bars, were for 'all the victims'. But legal experts said if he did not disclose his past experiences before the jury deliberations, Maxwell could have grounds to claim a mistrial and have her convictions...



Read More...