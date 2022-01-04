Harris ripped for tweeting 'America is moving again' with hundreds stranded on I-95

January 4, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked on social media Tuesday after claiming that the United States is "moving again" thanks to President Biden’s infrastructure spending, as hundreds of motorists remained stranded on Virginia’s I-95 due to a winter storm. "Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, America is moving again," Harris tweeted Tuesday. "That's what infrastructure is all about: getting people moving." The tweet was immediately met with criticism from users accusing Harris of being "tone deaf" and posting photos of the stranded motorists.



Read More...