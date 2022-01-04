Illinois police officer Marlene Rittmanic pleaded for her life before being fatally shot with own gun

January 4, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Illinois police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was begging for her life moments before she was shot dead with her own firearm by a gunman in a hotel last week, according to documents obtained by Fox News. On Monday, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in court that Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with the suspects at the time Sullivan fired the fatal shots into her. Sgt. Rittmanic was begging the suspects to just leave, saying ‘you don’t have to do this, please just go, please don’t please don’t.’ She was desperately pleading for her life.” On December 29, 49-year-old Bradley police...



