Live and Learn

January 4, 2022

One of my favorite exchanges, from the otherwise largely forgettable Burn After Reading:

GARDNER CHUBB (CONT'D)
… What did we learn, Palmer.

PALMER
I don't know, sir.

GARDNER CHUBB
I don't fucking know either. I guess we learned not to do it again.

PALMER
Yes sir.

GARDNER CHUBB
Although I'm fucked if I know what we did.

PALMER
Yes sir. Hard to say.

