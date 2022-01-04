Live and Learn
January 4, 2022 | FROM: REASON
One of my favorite exchanges, from the otherwise largely forgettable Burn After Reading:
GARDNER CHUBB (CONT'D)
… What did we learn, Palmer.
PALMER
I don't know, sir.
GARDNER CHUBB
I don't fucking know either. I guess we learned not to do it again.
PALMER
Yes sir.
GARDNER CHUBB
Although I'm fucked if I know what we did.
PALMER
Yes sir. Hard to say.
