Live and Learn

One of my favorite exchanges, from the otherwise largely forgettable Burn After Reading:

GARDNER CHUBB (CONT'D)

… What did we learn, Palmer.

PALMER

I don't know, sir.

GARDNER CHUBB

I don't fucking know either. I guess we learned not to do it again.

PALMER

Yes sir.

GARDNER CHUBB

Although I'm fucked if I know what we did.

PALMER

Yes sir. Hard to say.