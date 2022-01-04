Making Florida the new ‘promised land’ for education-minded families

January 4, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Migration to Florida is being fueled in part by a very interesting factor: school choice. An exodus is underway from New York City and its surrounding environs. Many Jews are leaving the Big Apple and moving to the Sunshine State. And their migration to Florida — America’s Promised Land — is being fueled in part by a very interesting factor: school choice. “Many young families up north are enticed by Florida’s robust menu of state-supported private-school scholarships,” writes Allan Jacob in The Wall Street Journal. “These programs make private school tuition far more affordable in Florida than in New York...



Read More...