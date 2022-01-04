Montana Judiciary Caught Lobbying Against Judicial Accountability in Email Scandal

January 4, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The Montana judiciary is in deep trouble. The Wall Street Journal picked up on a local story that has been exploding since last April but has just now started to get national attention. In April, the Montana judiciary was caught red-handed lobbying against bills that would lead to more accountability for judges. This comes right on the heels of the scathing Wall Street Journal report that found hundreds of judges refusing to recuse themselves from hearing cases in which they had financial investments — a story that reached even the Supreme Court — as the judiciary is being exposed. ......



Read More...