"Never Seen Anything Like It" - Drivers Trapped On Virginia Interstate Since Monday

Hundreds of motorists have been stranded on Interstate 95 in northern Virginia for at least 15 hours after the region was hammered with a major snowstorm on Monday, according to local news WTOP.

Traffic on I-95 came to a standstill Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said.

#BREAKING: I-95 NB & SB CLOSED between exit 152 (Dumfries) and exit 104 (Carmel Church). More: https://t.co/KMb67sifDM pic.twitter.com/Eu70iCjS2R — VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) January 4, 2022

"We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination," said Marcie Parker, the agency's Fredericksburg District engineer.

A combination of nearly a foot of snow and traffic collisions brought the stretch of highway to a standstill.

"I've never seen anything like it," Emily Clementson, a truck driver, told NBC Washington.

On Tuesday morning, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted that he was among those stranded.

"I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I'm still not near the Capitol," Kaine tweeted.

NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman is another motorist stuck about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C. He told MSNBC's Morning Joe that he "doesn't have any food or water. I have gas, but how long is that going to last?"

.@JoshNBCNews joins us from his car on I-95, where he has been stuck overnight with his dog as a result of the winter weather. pic.twitter.com/s2nN4uaqp6 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 4, 2022

Local television station 8News said dozens of motorists contacted them in desperation, saying this has been a nightmare with no sign of relief.

"Everybody right now is just sleeping it off," said Marvin Romero, who has been stranded in his car with his two daughters since 3 p.m. Monday." [We've been] waiting for the time when we can finally be free from this."

VDOT has yet to provide a timetable on when the highway congestion will free up. Meanwhile, people are starving and freezing as their car's fuel level dangerous sinks to low.