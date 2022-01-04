New COVID-19 Variant Identified In France With 46 Mutations – 12 People Infected

January 4, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

As Omicron cases continue to surge, a new COVID-19 variant with 46 mutations has been identified and it is spreading through a region in southeastern France. Twelve cases have been reported so far. Information on the new variant is extremely limited, but it is thought to have originated in Cameroon and carry multiple mutations in the spike protein. The area most affected, which is near Marseille, has shown a significant increase in hospitalizations, but it is possible that lower vaccination rates and an older population may be to blame and it remains far too early to draw conclusions on the...



Read More...