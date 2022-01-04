NEWS FROM WASHINGTON: ALL QUIET ALONG THE UNION LINES; IMPORTANT FROM KENTUCKY: The Rebels Destroying the Railroad Below Green River (01/04/1862)

January 4, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON, Friday, Jan. 3. AN IMPORTANT DISCOVERY. It is said that circumstances have transpired within the past few days, leading to the belief that it will not be difficult to designate with certainty the source whence the rebels have, within the last two months, derived most valuable information, which it is known the Government took every means to conceal. SIX REBELS CAPTURED -- IMPORTANT INTELLIGENCE Six rebel prisoners were sent to headquarters to-day, by Col. MCLEAN, Provost-Marshal at Alexandria. They were taken by our pickets on the left wing of the army. Their information is deemed of high value, and...



