Other countries will not send their soldiers to fight in Ukraine, – Deputy Prime Minister for Eurointegration According to Olha Stefanishyna, only the Ukrainian army is and will be at the forefront

January 4, 2022

Other countries will not send their soldiers to fight in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna stated, Interfax-Ukraine reports. "We have help from some NATO countries. We conclude agreements on the purchase of weapons and military equipment, in particular through the NATO procurement system. But we have to be realistic. Other countries will not send their soldiers to fight. There is a Ukrainian army that stands on the front line and will stand on the front line," Stefanishyna said. She also noted that the EU and the US support Ukraine, which is why...



