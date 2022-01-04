Record-breaking Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider falls victim to armed robbery close to her Oakland home which saw muggers steal her phone, credit cards and ID

January 4, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Record-breaking Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider fell victim an armed robbery close to her Oakland home, which saw her phone, credit cards and ID stolen. Schneider, 42, revealed she'd suffered upsetting crime on her Twitter account on Monday, shortly before she was seen on TV later on the same evening scoring her 24th straight victory on the iconic game show. 'Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine,' she tweeted earlier on Monday. 'But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to...



Read More...