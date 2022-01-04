The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Trunk and disorderly! Two six-ton bull elephants flatten trees during heavyweight battle for supremacy at South African national park

January 4, 2022   |   FROM:
This is the incredible moment two six-ton bull elephants clashed in a 10-minute blockbuster battle just yards away from a walking tour. The mighty animals flattened trees as they stomped around and wrestled with their trunks. Chris Bates was on a tour in Kruger National Park, South Africa, when he filmed the incredible clash on the trail.


