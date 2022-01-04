Webb Space Telescope: Second and Third Layers of Sunshield Fully Tightened

January 4, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Webb sunshield tensioning. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab The Webb team has completed tensioning for the first three layers of the observatory’s kite-shaped sunshield, 47 feet across and 70 feet long. The first layer – pulled fully taut into its final configuration – was completed mid-afternoon. The team began the second layer at 4:09 pm EST today, and the process took 74 minutes. The third layer began at 5:48 pm EST, and the process took 71 minutes. In all, the tensioning process from the first steps this morning until the third layer achieved tension took just...



