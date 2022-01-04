Woman Caught on Video Stripping From Dress, Using it as Mask in Ice Cream Shop (Masks!)

January 4, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A woman in Argentina stripped down to her underwear and attempted to use her dress as a face covering to get around an ice cream parlor’s mask mandate, video shows. “Don’t ask for my face mask, I’m putting it on,” she boldly tells the staff at the store in Godoy Cruz, a city in the western province of Mendoza, before she strips down. The surveillance footage also shows a man approach the counter with his three daughters as the comical scene unfolds.



