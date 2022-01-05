2020 Election Fraud Deniers Lindsey Graham and Laura Ingraham Say They Convinced Trump to Cancel Jan. 6 Press Conference

January 5, 2022

RINO Senator Lindsey Graham and lukewarm Fox News host Laura Ingraham have been working all week to get President Trump to cancel his January 6 press conference. Both are now taking credit for convincing him to pass on the conference and focus on “election reform” instead.

According to Cassandra Fairbanks at The Gateway Pundit:

President Donald Trump canceled his January 6 press conference at the behest of Sen. Lindsey Graham and Fox News host Laura Ingraham, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, Graham and the television pundit were urging the president to focus on election reform instead of what happened during the 2020 election.

Neither Graham nor Ingraham have been proponents of investigating the massive, widespread voter fraud that stole the 2020 election. They’re voter fraud deniers, claiming that while there is plenty of evidence that voter fraud occurred, it wasn’t enough to change the results of the election. In other words, they believe Joe Biden received far more votes than anyone in American history, including more Black votes than Barack Obama.

While Graham and Ingraham take credit, President Trump said there were other factors in his decision. According to a statement:

In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona—It will be a big crowd! What has become more and more obvious to ALL is that the LameStream Media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms denied requests for the D.C. National Guard or Military to be present at the Capitol. Their emails and correspondence with the Department of Defense exist, but the media won’t ask for this evidence, or report the truth! This is the Democrats’ Great Cover-Up Committee and the Media is complicit. Why did Adam “Shifty” Schiff forge and change the statement of Congressman Jim Jordan without any consequence? Why will Crazy Nancy Pelosi not provide her communications with the House Sergeant-at-Arms and the House Chief Administrative Officer, or promise to retain these vital messages, which many feel she has already destroyed—perhaps illegally? Also, why is the primary reason for the people coming to Washington D.C., which is the fraud of the 2020 Presidential Election, not the primary topic of the Unselect Committee’s investigation? This was, indeed, the Crime of the Century. I look forward to seeing our Great American patriots in Arizona next weekend for a big rally to Save America!

