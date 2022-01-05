Chinese Communist Researcher Stole U.S. Monoclonal Antibody ‘Secrets’… In 2015

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A third scientist employed by GlaxoSmithKline pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets – including the science behind COVID-19 treatments – to boost a competing, state-funded Chinese pharmaceutical company.Lucy Xi, along with three co-defendants, established the Chinese pharmaceutical company Renopharma with funding from the Chinese Communist Party to supposedly research and develop anti-cancer drugs. The team, however, used the company as a vessel to steal information from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in the United States.Xi and her colleagues worked at a GSK facility in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania.In January 2015, she sent co-conspirator Yan Mei a GSK document containing “confidential and trade secret data...



