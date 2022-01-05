Clinton Braves Sea Voyage To Plant Flag On New Epstein Island

January 5, 2022 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ATLANTIC OCEAN—After braving the treacherous seas of the Caribbean and steering his vessel, My Other Lolita, onto the shores of an uninhabited island, undaunted explorer Bill Clinton trekked to the highest point and planted his flag, declaring it the new Epstein Island.

