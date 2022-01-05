Could Genetic Genealogy Provide a Lead in JonBenet Ramsey Case?

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Since 2016, investigative genetic genealogy has made its (explosive) name solving cold case rapes and murders that were previously considered unsolvable. The identification of the Golden State Killer was the case that put IGG on the map, and is also arguably the most infamous to date. But a recent statement from the City of Boulder and the Boulder Police Department has people wondering if IGG can solve an even more well-known case that captivated the nation 25 years ago and still today—the murder of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey. “As the [Colorado Police] Department continues to use new technology to enhance the...



Read More...