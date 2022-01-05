Dog leads police to car crash victims

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A German shepherd named Tinsley led Lebanon police officers and a New Hampshire state trooper to the scene of a crash just over the Vermont border Monday night. According to state police, a trooper and Lebanon police officers “responded to a report of a loose canine on the Veterans Memorial Bridge located on Interstate 89 at the New Hampshire/Vermont border in Lebanon” on Monday night. Lebanon Police Chief Phil Roberts said Tuesday that police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. The dog was there when police arrived but continued to run in the roadway, bringing traffic to a...



Read More...