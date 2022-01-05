DOJ Announces New Rule for Firearm Safety and Storage

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The Department of Justice on Jan. 3 announced a new rule for firearm safety and storage, set to take effect on Feb. 3. The new rule implements the existing Gun Control Act requirement that imposes strict licensing and regulation on the firearms industry, and states that federal firearms licensees (FFLs) that sell firearms to the general public must certify that they have available secure gun storage or safety device. The act defines secure gun storage or safety devices as “a device that, when installed on a firearm, is designed to prevent the firearm from being operated without first deactivating the...



Read More...