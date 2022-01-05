Drug modifies epigenome in aggressive brain tumors (L-methylfolate or “Metafolin,” but not folic acid, disrupted tumor through remethylation)

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A folic acid-like drug, L-methylfolate, when administered alongside the standard therapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, changed a DNA process within their brain tumors, according to results from a phase 1 clinical trial. The researchers showed for the first time that the DNA methylome of these brain tumors can be reprogrammed. Stephen Clark, Ph.D. said that this is the first time DNA methylome reprogramming has occurred with any solid human tumor. The DNA methylome is one aspect of the epigenome; the epigenome is a modification of DNA and proteins in a cell that is influenced by the environment. DNA methylation...



