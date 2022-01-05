Fauci: ‘Fully Vaccinated’ Definition Now Includes ‘Up to Date’ Boosters

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Days after White House COVID-19 advisor Anthony Fauci suggested the federal government is considering changing its definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster dose, he indicated Tuesday that such efforts are underway. The Epoch Times “We’re using the terminology now ‘keeping your vaccinations up to date,’ rather than what ‘fully vaccinated’ means,” Fauci said during a National Institutes of Health-hosted commentary. “Right now, optimal protection is with a third shot of an mRNA or a second shot of a J&J,” he said, referring to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the Pfizer and Moderna shots, which use...



Read More...