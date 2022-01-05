Fed Minutes Flag Chance of Earlier Hikes, Balance-Sheet Rundown (When Jay Powell Speaks, People Listen [Dow Drops, 10Y T-yield Increases])

January 5, 2022

Federal Reserve officials said a strengthening economy and higher inflation could lead to earlier and faster interest-rate increases than previously expected, with some policy makers also favoring starting to shrink the balance sheet soon after. “Participants generally noted that, given their individual outlooks for the economy, the labor market, and inflation, it may become warranted to increase the federal funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated,” according to minutes published Wednesday of the Dec. 14-15 meeting of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, when it pivoted to a more aggressive inflation-fighting...



