I-95 Ice Storm Overnight Traffic Jam – Imagine you were Stuck in an EV

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

h/t gringojay – An ice storm and accident stranded drivers in freezing conditions on the Virginia I-95 overnight on Monday. My question – what would have happened if they were all driving electric vehicles? 27-hour commute: Virginia officials pelted with questions after hundreds of drivers were stuck on I-95 overnight Ryan W. MillerDoyle Rice USA TODAY The winter storm blanketed several states in the mid-Atlantic and South on Monday, closing schools and causing power outages. In Virginia, drivers were stranded in a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg overnight. Five deaths across three states were caused by the weather....



