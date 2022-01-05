Jan. 6 Witch Hunt Committee Is Now Targeting MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

The Congressional Committee for Grasping at Straws, also known as the January 6 Committee, has been targeting patriots and confidants of President Trump since they were formed. They’ve made a mockery of Capitol Hill will attempting in vain to victimize America First folks fighting to save the nation.

Their latest attempt to paint someone in a negative light is MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. According to CNBC:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his phone records have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“I wasn’t there on January 6th and yes they did subpoena my phone records but we filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the January 6th committee and Verizon to completely invalidate this corrupt subpoena,” Lindell said in a text message to CNBC.

The revelation came after CNBC reported last month that Lindell has spent $25 million since Election Day 2020 to push claims of election fraud.

The actual stories calls the election fraud claims “false,” but I edited them out because as our readers are well aware, the claims are not false. There are mountains of evidence supporting the belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen on behalf of Joe Biden. The gaslighting by mainstream media has been extreme.

For Lindell’s part, it’s ludicrous for them to be targeting him since he wasn’t even in DC at on January 6, 2021. They aren’t trying to catch him as being part of the so-called “insurrection.” They want his contacts. They want to embarrass him. And most importantly, they want to use their power to attack anyone who is exposing the truth about January 6.

Tomorrow is going to be an absolute disgrace as mainstream media and Democrats celebrate the anniversary of the mostly peaceful protest by trying to convince Americans that conservatives are evil. But we know the truth.

